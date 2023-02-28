<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
 In Tricks of the Trade
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

Shellac is a mainstay in my shop, both as a sealer and as a finish. I mix my shellac from flakes and usually go with a 1 lb. cut, which is ideal for brushing ultra-smooth coats. I used to measure out the flakes each time I made a new batch, but here’s an easier way.

After buying a jar of flakes, I get out a postage scale and about a dozen sandwich bags. I fill each bag with 1 oz. of flakes and place the bags back in the jar. Now, whenever I need a new batch of shellac, I just dump the contents of one bag into an 8 oz. Mason jar and fill it up with denatured alcohol. That makes a 1 lb. cut, no measuring required. If I want a 2 lb. cut, I put in 2 bags. –Tom Caspar

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

, , , , ,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

Start typing and press Enter to search

An Apron for a Lifetime: Leather by DragonflyWoodworking Videos