Hoisting heavy sheets of plywood and MDF onto my tablesaw is not my idea of workshop fun. That’s why I devised this pivoting rack— and began storing my sheet stock vertically.

The rack’s frame fits around the two base uprights and pivots on bolts. A cleat at the bottom keeps the sheet from sliding off.

After installing a sheet on the rack, I simply tip it down toward the saw. A horizontal stop with adjustable feet holds the rack at tablesaw height. The feet are oriented upside down, so they thread into the top of the stop. –Miles Clay