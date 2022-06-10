Hoisting heavy sheets of plywood and MDF onto my tablesaw is not my idea of workshop fun. That’s why I devised this pivoting rack— and began storing my sheet stock vertically.
The rack’s frame fits around the two base uprights and pivots on bolts. A cleat at the bottom keeps the sheet from sliding off.
After installing a sheet on the rack, I simply tip it down toward the saw. A horizontal stop with adjustable feet holds the rack at tablesaw height. The feet are oriented upside down, so they thread into the top of the stop. –Miles Clay
