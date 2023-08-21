The strong adhesive and tough plastic of packaging tape allow it to work as a hinge on long, mitered corners. After carefully cutting the miters, lay the boards outside-face up and side by side so their sharp edges touch. Apply strips of tape along each joint, pressing the tape firmly onto the wood, then flip the boards and apply glue. Use web clamps to tightly hold the joints together, and wipe the squeeze-out from the inside corners. Again, allow the glue to dry thoroughly before removing the clamps and tape. — Bruce Wiebe

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. Gel Polyurethane

Safety Glasses

Titebond Hide Glue