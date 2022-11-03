My contractor saw shares a garage with my car, so it’s stowed against a wall when not in use. It’s not an easy thing to drag into place when it’s time to set up for woodworking, so I decided to outfit it for wheelbarrow-style mobility. I screwed a couple sturdy non-swiveling casters to a stiff board, then bolted a couple strong L-brackets to the board, matching the spacing of the saw legs. I bolted the brackets to the rear saw legs with the casters just clearing the floor.

Next, I bolted two stout wooden rods to the sides of the saw base, extending them toward the front just enough to serve as handles for comfortably lifting that end of the saw. Now moving the saw is as easy as lifting the handles just enough to allow the casters to engage the floor. After wheeling it into place, the saw once again sits solidly on all four feet. It works great, and I find that the projecting handles don’t get in my way while I’m working. — Richard Zegers