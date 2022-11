Learn how computers, software and CNCs can contribute in your shop.

Website: See more of the author’s work.

Blog: Tim Celeski is now blogging about CNC and other woodworking-related topics on the PWM Shop Blog.

Buy: No CNC? Your router is still capable of astounding work – check out “Router Techniques,” an article compilation.

Video: Watch the new documentary video about Wendell Castle, which gives a glimpse of his stunning work (some of which is now created by CNC).