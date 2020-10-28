To Get the most from my limited shop space, I built a two-sided “mobile tool wall” to park in front of my overhead garage door. The wall is just basic carpentry construction, with a 3/4″ plywood bottom and bracing, a stud wall with perf-board panels on both sides, and heavy-duty 4″ casters. When I need to use the garage door, I just roll the wall out of the way. –Larry Powell

