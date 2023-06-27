The blade of a marking gauge must be as sharp as a scalpel in order to cut a fine line across the grain. Sharpening it can be very difficult because it’s so small. I solved that problem by making a gauge that accepts snap-off utility knife blades.

I use epoxy to glue the blade into a kerf sawed into the gauge’s beam, which is just a dowel. When the blade gets dull, I cut off the end of the dowel, blade included, snap off a new blade and glue it into a new kerf. -Alejandro Balbis