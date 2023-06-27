<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
 In Tricks of the Trade
The blade of a marking gauge must be as sharp as a scalpel in order to cut a fine line across the grain. Sharpening it can be very difficult because it’s so small. I solved that problem by making a gauge that accepts snap-off utility knife blades.

I use epoxy to glue the blade into a kerf sawed into the gauge’s beam, which is just a dowel. When the blade gets dull, I cut off the end of the dowel, blade included, snap off a new blade and glue it into a new kerf. -Alejandro Balbis

 

 

 

