Finding a felt-tip marker or touch-up stick that actually matches the color of your project is a real crapshoot. What if you could make your own, using your own stain?

You can, using the Perfect Match Stain Marker. It works like an old-fashioned refillable fountain pen and will hold any water, oil or lacquer-based stain.

It’s simple to fill. First, you remove the felt tip. Then you pull on a plunger to suck up the stain. Replace the tip and you’re ready to go.

In addition to touch-ups, you can use the Stain Marker for accents or highlighting.