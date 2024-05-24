 In Tricks of the Trade
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

Finding a felt-tip marker or touch-up stick that actually matches the color of your project is a real crapshoot. What if you could make your own, using your own stain?

You can, using the Perfect Match Stain Marker. It works like an old-fashioned refillable fountain pen and will hold any water, oil or lacquer-based stain.

It’s simple to fill. First, you remove the felt tip. Then you pull on a plunger to suck up the stain. Replace the tip and you’re ready to go. 

In addition to touch-ups, you can use the Stain Marker for accents or highlighting.

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

, , , ,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

Start typing and press Enter to search

My Comfortable ShopInterviews
Hot Pipe BendingTechniques