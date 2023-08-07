<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Whenever I have to cut down a sheet of plywood, I reach for one of my trusty metal stud straightedges. Metal studs are available in different thicknesses for different applications. For example, a 20-gauge non-load-bearing drywall stud wont deflect significantly when its not clamped to an 8 long sheet of plywood.

I bought 35/8 by 9 metal studs at my local drywall supplier. Home centers usually stock lighter 25-gauge studs, but they can special-order the heavier gauge for you (25-gauge studs deflect about 1/8 over 8). I trimmed one stud down to 8 6 for ripping and cut the other stud to use for crosscutting. — Dennis Densmore

