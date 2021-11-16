Drilling in melamine, plastic laminate, particleboard, or other abrasive materials dulls a steel countersink very quickly. So why not make it out of carbide? Thankfully, Amana did just that—they say their Carbide Tipped Countersinks will last 100 times longer than steel.

Carbide countersinks are available in multiple sizes, and come with either a round shank or a hex shank for quick-change collets. The countersinks are also available with tapered drill bits. Amana makes carbide-tipped counterbores for drilling flat-bottomed holes as well.

