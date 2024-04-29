<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
 In Tricks of the Trade
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

Over the years I have used about every type of marking gauge made. I prefer the newer wheel gauges because they’re easy to adjust and tighten, but I think they’re hard to grip.

To solve this problem, drill a hole in a piece of 3/4-in.-thick maple that exactly fits the steel rod of the gauge. Then sand the maple to fit comfortably in your hand. Attach the new grip to the face of the gauge with double stick tape. -Gary Wallen

 

 

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.

, , , , ,
Recommended Posts

Leave a Comment

Start typing and press Enter to search

Nothing is AbsoluteEnd Grain
Wedged WoodworkerWoodworking Mistakes