Over the years I have used about every type of marking gauge made. I prefer the newer wheel gauges because they’re easy to adjust and tighten, but I think they’re hard to grip.

To solve this problem, drill a hole in a piece of 3/4-in.-thick maple that exactly fits the steel rod of the gauge. Then sand the maple to fit comfortably in your hand. Attach the new grip to the face of the gauge with double stick tape. -Gary Wallen