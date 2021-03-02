The next time you use your jigsaw, forget about hauling out the sawhorses or cantilevering a hard-to-hold workpiece off your bench. Extruded polystyrene insulation board, the rigid pink sheets used in housing construction, makes sawing easy, whether you’re cutting a small piece of hardwood or a full sheet of plywood. During the cut, the workpiece is always fully supported, so your saw has constant, stable support. The 2“ thick insulation houses jigsaw blades as long as 31/2“. The same piece can be used repeatedly; one 4‘x8‘ sheet will likely last you a lifetime. This same trick works well with track saws. —Vern Johnson

