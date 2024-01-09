Here’s a fast, inexpensive way to keep your edge tools razor sharp. First, cut out a few 5″ x 3/4″ MDF discs. Drill a 1/4″ hole in the center of each disc. Next, glue different grits of sandpaper to each side of the discs, ranging from 50 to 2000 grit. While 50 grit makes quick work of re-grinding a bevel, 2000 grit brings the tool to a mirror finish.

Next, make an arbor using a 1/4″ x 3″ bolt, a fender washer and a 1/4″ coupler nut. You’ll need a jig to hold your tools at the proper angle­—I built a ramp that creates a 30° bevel.

Set your drill press to its slowest speed to prevent your tool from overheating, but keep a cup of water handy to quench the tool in case it gets too hot. –David W. Bartemes