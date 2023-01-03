<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Instead of measuring for my circular saw’s offset each time I need to make a cut, I use a modified edge guide. I screwed two 3/4″ x 3/4″ x 12″ hardwood blocks to the front and back clamp bars of the guide and clamped the guide to a board.

Next, I placed the saw’s base against the edge guide and made a cut through the blocks and the board. The end of each block now indicates exactly where the saw will cut. I just line up the end of one block with a pencil mark on the panel, clamp the guide, and turn on the saw.

I also routed a dado in the other end of the hardwood blocks, using the same method. Again, instead of measuring my router’s offset, I just position the dadoes in the blocks next to a pencil mark on the panel, and rout away. –Brett Bateman

