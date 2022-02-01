This sled allows me to cut the 1/8-in.- wide strips of veneer that I often use for inlays. I can cut strips all day without having to measure or reposition the saw’s fence. The sled consists of a 13-in. by 24-in. piece of 1/2-in. MDF with a hardwood runner attached to the bottom. Battens and a fence are glued to the top. The fence is parallel to a saw kerf that runs the length of the sled.

After attaching the runner and the 1/2-in.-thick battens, I made a cut with the blade height set at 5/8-in., to create the kerf without sawing through the battens. Then I attached the fence 1/8- in. from the kerf.

To use the sled, I set the blade at 5/8- in. and install the sled’s runner in the miter slot. I position a piece of veneer flush against the fence, secure it with a 3/4-in. MDF cover and make the cut. –Jennifer Hammill