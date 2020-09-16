To protect the edges of small carving tools, stick a wine bottle cork on them. Synthetic corks work best because they don’t break apart as easily as natural cork.

Allow the cork to dry for a couple weeks before using it. If the cork is still damp inside, it can rust the tool.

To make a cork cap, stand the cork on your bench and let go of it—or clamp it upright in a handscrew, placed on the bench. Then carefully push the tool into the cork. However you do it, keep both hands behind the cutting edge of the tool. If the tool slips, you don’t want to spend the rest of the day in the ER. -Jock Holmen