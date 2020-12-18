I recently made a couple of recipe boxes with finger joints. I didn’t have enough regular clamps to glue both boxes at once, so I decided to use band clamps. During my dry run, I discovered that the bands wouldn’t allow the joints to close. To fix this, I put a dowel on each side of each joint to keep the band clamp clear of the corners. –Mark Thiel

