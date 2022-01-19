Bullet-Catch Bench Dogs
When I built my workbench, I drilled round bench-dog holes in the top so I didn’t have to cut square mortises. Being a thrifty sort, I didn’t want to shell out for store-bought dogs, so I made my own.
At first, I thought all I’d need was a couple 3/4″ dowels with flat faces cut into them at a slight angle. They worked, but I couldn’t leave the dogs in the holes when they weren’t in use—they fell right through!
I had some leftover bullet catches from another job, so I installed a pair in each dog. They’re spring-loaded, providing just enough pressure to keep the dogs in place.
The catches have a lip, so I supported the dogs in a V-block and drilled shallow counterbores to sink the lips below the surface. –Serge Duclos
