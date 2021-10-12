Bottle Cap Jig Knobs

I’m always trying to use up scraps and stuff that would otherwise end up in the trash. My latest devices are jig knobs made with plastic bottle caps, which have a grippy surface on their edges. To make these knobs, all you need are plastic caps, 1/2” thick plywood, carriage bolts and epoxy.

First, cut plywood discs to fit in the caps using a hole saw. Next, counterbore the plywood disk with a Forstner bit large enough for the bolt’s head. Then, drill a hole all the way through the disc and slide the bolt through. Finally, spread epoxy around the inside of the plastic cap, and place it on the disc/bolt assembly. Make sure you put epoxy in the counterbored area around the bolt’s head. —Serge Duclos