Small logs from a local downed tree are a great windfall of free lumber for small projects. They’re easy to saw into boards on the band saw once you have established a couple flat reference surfaces for safe feeding. I use a simple L-shaped carrier jig screwed together from scrap plywood to make the initial cuts.

Screw the log to the carrier using screws just long enough to provide the necessary purchase. Set up a fence on the band saw to guide the carrier while making an initial cut from one edge of the log. Then reattach the log to make a cut on an adjacent face. At that point, you can remove the log and rip it into boards using just a regular fence. — Ric Hanisch