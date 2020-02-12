Tool: GRR-Rip Block

Manufacturer: MICROJIG

Price: $83 (pack of 2)

Push blocks are essential in every shop. I’ve used my fair share of them, and the new GRR-Rip Block from MicroJig just might be the nicest one so far. Most push blocks use a soft rubber pad for a gripping surface. These pads work great for a while, until they start to harden and lose their gripping capability.

The GRR-Rip Block doesn’t have this problem. It uses the same thin rubber material used on their GRR-Ripper, a thin material that doesn’t rely on its squishiness for a good grip. Instead, the grip is provided by an array of raised discs. Sawdust also causes push blocks to lose their grip. When the GRR-Rip Block gets dusty, just wipe it with a damp cloth.

There’s another clever feature on the GRR-Rip Block too. On each end, there are two pivoting cleats that hook the back edge of your stock. The cleats can be left to pivot freely, or if you prefer you can lock them in the raised position.

The angled handle is large, roomy and comfortable. Two threaded inserts provide a place to attach MicroJig’s Deflector/Connector for use when routing without a fence. Or, use the Deflector/Connector for connecting two GRR-Rip Blocks or GRR-Rippers.