Using an awl to precisely locate a hole for drilling can be problematic. Sometimes the awl will drift, going slightly off mark as it’s deflected by the wood’s growth rings. I found that using a nail set instead alleviates the problem. I use the smallest diameter nail set I can find, and use it only for this purpose, so it stays fresh and not dulled from use. It punches a clean circular indent for locating a drill bit. -Richard Helgeson