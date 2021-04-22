Tool: Nx60 Shop Now and DX60 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Lee Valley

MSRP: $209+

These low-angle block planes from Lee Valley are beautiful marriages of fine art and sound engineering. Under each shiny, streamlined exterior lies a very serious tool-one that should please even the most demanding woodworker.

The NX60 (above) and DX60 (below) are part of Lee Valley’s offerings in premium planes. Both are essentially the same: they have a 12° bed angle, an adjustable mouth, a Norris-style mechanism that combines depth-of-cut and lateral adjustments, and extremely durable A2, O1 or PM-V11 blades with pre-lapped backs. All the adjusting hardware is stainless steel.

The difference between the two models is in their bodies. The NX60 is made from a corrosion-resistant material, nickel-resist ductile iron, while the DX60 is made from regular ductile iron and has a die-cast lever cap. Extra mass is always good in a small plane, and both weigh in at a hefty 1-3/4 lbs. And, boy, do they feel good in your hands. Whenever you use one these babies, you’re going for a real ride.