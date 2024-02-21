Tool: Helical Cutter Head Shop Now

Manufacturer: WGM ToolWorks

MSRP: $340 (varies)

In the last issue, you may have seen a photo of my helical cutter head for the large, vintage jointer that I’m restoring. On the hunt for more economical helical heads for “standard” sized machines, I came across a company selling quality heads at a very reasonable price—WGM ToolWorks.

Deciding to try out the WGM head, I ordered one in for our smaller Delta jointer here in the shop (a DJ-20 to be exact). The head appears to be machined well. The 8“ head has 4 rows of cutters in a helical pattern. The head also comes with several extra cutters and driver bits.

Installing the head on the DJ-20 was quick — maybe 2 hours (including swapping bearings) and fine-tuning the beds. The cutter itself performs as well as any other helical cutter head that I’ve used. It’s quiet, and leaves a glassy smooth finish (even on the figured maple I used in the saw till article). I’m not exactly sure how WGM is manufacturing heads of this quality with this price point (about 30% cheaper than their competitors), but I believe if you’re looking to replace a current head with a helical one, WGM deserves the first look. Note: WGM offers heads for many brands, but may not have all makes and models. Check their website.