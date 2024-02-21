Tool: Helical Cutter Head Shop Now
Manufacturer: WGM ToolWorks
MSRP: $340 (varies)
In the last issue, you may have seen a photo of my helical cutter head for the large, vintage jointer that I’m restoring. On the hunt for more economical helical heads for “standard” sized machines, I came across a company selling quality heads at a very reasonable price—WGM ToolWorks.
Deciding to try out the WGM head, I ordered one in for our smaller Delta jointer here in the shop (a DJ-20 to be exact). The head appears to be machined well. The 8“ head has 4 rows of cutters in a helical pattern. The head also comes with several extra cutters and driver bits.
Installing the head on the DJ-20 was quick — maybe 2 hours (including swapping bearings) and fine-tuning the beds. The cutter itself performs as well as any other helical cutter head that I’ve used. It’s quiet, and leaves a glassy smooth finish (even on the figured maple I used in the saw till article). I’m not exactly sure how WGM is manufacturing heads of this quality with this price point (about 30% cheaper than their competitors), but I believe if you’re looking to replace a current head with a helical one, WGM deserves the first look. Note: WGM offers heads for many brands, but may not have all makes and models. Check their website.
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.