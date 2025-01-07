Tool: Ultra-Shear Flat-top Blade Buy Now

Manufacturer: Woodpeckers

MSRP: $149+

Several issues back, I introduced our readers to a new lineup of blades from Woodpeckers. Their Ultra-Shear blades are some of the best I’ve ever used. A few recent additions to the lineup are worthy of taking note of.

If you take a look at the blade to the right, you’ll notice it has very large carbide teeth on it. That’s because this is Woodpecker’s 1/4“ flat top grooving blade. Woodpecker’s line of flat top blades include an 1/8“, 3/16“, and now a 1/4“ version. It’s important to note that these are all 10“ blades, not an 8“ dado blade.

As a SawStop owner, I have to tell you that it’s a luxury to not have to change out cartridges when I need to cut an accurate 1/4“ groove or dado. That’s right—I’ve been using the flat top blade in cross-grain applications with almost no tearout. Will that change as the blade dulls? Maybe, but then it’s time for me to have it sharpened anyways. If you take a look at the Miter Saw Station, all of the joinery for the drawer boxes (both dado, tongues, and drawer bottom groove) was done with this blade. Now, I’m not going to say that you need to buy every size of Woodpecker’s Flat Top Grooving blade. But, I would seriously consider adding either an 1/8“ or 1/4“ to your shop.