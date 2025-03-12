Tool: M12 FUEL Brushless 18-Gauge Compact Brad Nailer 2541-20 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Milwaukee

MSRP: $249 (Bare Tool)

I’ve been a slow converter to cordless power tools. However, with today’s advancement in batteries, you can do a heck of a lot with a fairly small battery. And, there’s something to be said for not having to lug around a power cord, extension cord, or air hose. When Milwaukee released their new 12V 18ga nailer, it seemed like a great way to cut a cord in my shop.

The 18ga nailer shoots 18ga brad nails in sizes from 5/8 to 11/2“ lengths. This flexibility means that you can just as easily use this nailer in the shop as you can putting up trim in your house. The nailer has the capacity of firing over 700 nails on one battery, which is more than plenty when it comes to shop uses. I used this Milwaukee nailer on the Norwegian linen chest build. The precision tip on the nailer makes it easy to position and aim the nails accurately, even in thin stock like I used in that project. Zero nails poking out the side of the case. Of course, you can also dial in just how far you want the head sinking into your work.

Now, I don’t think that I’ve ever reviewed or used a Milwaukee tool that doesn’t feel like it has the professional in mind. This nailer is no different. A selectable mode allows you to switch between single-fire mode (which I think is what most of us will use in the shop) and a “contact actuating mode” that will fire a nail any time the head is pressed down. This means that production type nailing tasks can quickly be done by holding the trigger and bumping the head along where you want to shoot nails.