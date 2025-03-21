Tool:M18 FUEL 7-1/4″ Circular Saw 2834-21HD Shop Now

Manufacturer: Milwaukee

MSRP: $449 (tool, 12ah battery and charger, framing blade, and bag) (Also available as 2834-20 bare tool)

Don’t feel alarmed if you’re feeling a bit of deja vu; back in October I reviewed the new Milwaukee FUEL 6-1/2″ circular saw, and now that I have my hands on its big brother, I wanted to share my thoughts here as well. If you think of the 6-1/2″ saw as a sheet good saw that is happy to tackle lumber, the 7-1/4″ is a framing saw that is built to cut… well any type of wood.

Just start with the new Redlithium Forge HD 12.0 battery included in the kit. Offering 50% more power than the older Hgh Output 12.0, the new design features advanced high-speed cooling technology, the ability to achieve an 80% charge in just 35 minutes, and the longest life vs. Redlithium batteries. Oh, and the battery is also resistant to oils, greases, and solvents.

This leap forward in battery power and technology allows Milwaukee to push the boundaries of what it does with their cordless motors. The Powerstate Brushless Motor can deliver 6,000 RPM and features Redlink Plus, which can adjust performance to prevent damaging the motor or battery depending on the situation. So if you decide to tackle some hard maple with a 4ah battery installed for example, the saw will work to prevent overheating and over-discharging of that battery.

Additional features include an electric blade brake, LED work light, rafter hook, and cast magnesium guards and shoes.