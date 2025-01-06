This traditional joint ensures the only cup on your tabletop will have coffee in it. This traditional joint ensures the only cup on your tabletop will have coffee in it.

The breadboard end is a traditional device for preventing a broad panel such as a tabletop from cupping. It is a narrow strip of wood that runs across the end of the main panel. Obviously, it must be attached in a way that allows the panel to expand and contract. But it also must be attached in a way that won’t allow the panel to cup without forcing the strip to bow. This means there’s got to be some form of interlock.

You should be aware of the aesthetic. The breadboard’s length won’t vary, but the width of the panel will. It may turn out that the only time the two dimensions match is when you construct the tabletop. Thereafter, you’ll have an endlessly varying difference. Get used to it. (If you want the look but can’t accept this quirk, use plywood for the panel and glue on the breadboard end!)

There are quite a few ways to attach a breadboard end. The drawing below shows several that are particularly good if your intent is to keep the top flat. In assembling any of these joints, glue is used sparingly, if at all. Most often, wooden pins are used to lock the breadboard, so it can’t pop off.

A single pin in a round hole at the center secures the breadboard but allows the top to expand and contract. If pins are added anywhere else along the joint, the holes for them in the tabletop must be elongated to allow for seasonal wood movement. Remember, the top itself will expand and contract, but the length of the breadboard won’t change.

Establish the Proper Size

The width of the breadboard end and the length of the tongue, tail or tenon need to be in good proportion. A wide end multiplies the stresses placed on the joint. I think a good rule of thumb is to make the end no more than 1⁄2” to 3⁄4” wider than the longest element of the joint. In other words, if you use a 1⁄2“-long tongue, the breadboard end should be held to a 1” to 1-1⁄4” width. If the breadboard end needs to be 2-1⁄2” to 3″ wide to look right to your eye, use mortise-and-tenon construction with tenons 1-3⁄4” long at minimum.

The construction method you choose should be influenced, I think, by the use and size of the table. If the tabletop is wide, and if people are likely to lean on the end itself, the joinery between the panel and the end needs to be particularly strong. In this case, think mortise-and-tenon joint.

The simplest joint is tongue and groove. It can be through, in which case it is visible at either edge, or be blind. Depending on the size of the top, you can cut both the tongue on the tabletop and the groove in the breadboard on the table saw with a dado cutter. Any size top can be machined with a portable router and slot cutter.

Mortise and Tenon

Attaching the breadboard end with mortises and tenons is the strongest construction. The typical design features a stub tenon extending from edge to edge, with a full tenon in the center and one a couple of inches in from each edge, as shown in the drawing above. You can design a joint with only one tenon or with more than three. The mortises and tenons can be through or blind.

There’s no one “best” way to do the job. “Best” varies with the particular tabletop, with your tools, and with your experience. Here’s how I do the job.

Rout a wide rabbet across each face to make the tongue. To guide the router, make a double fence. It provides a fence across each face, and the guiding edges of those fences are in the same plane, so the tenon shoulders will line up. You slide it onto the tabletop, align one fence and clamp it. Both fences are aligned. Rout one side, turn the tabletop over and do the other side.

Lay out the tenons next. Use a marking gauge to scribe the end of the stub tenon. With a small square and a pencil, mark the edges of the full-length tenons. Cut to the lines with a jigsaw.

Making the breadboards is next. Crosscut them 2″ or 3″ overlong; you can trim them to final length just before pinning them to the tabletop. Rout (or saw) the groove for the stub tenon first. A through groove can be produced on the table saw or the router table, but a blind one (stopped on both ends) is done most safely on the router table.

Lay out and cut the mortises next. I transfer the margins of the actual tenons to the breadboard. For the center mortise, I’ll offset the marks about 1⁄16“, for the outer mortises 1⁄8” to 3⁄16“, depending upon the species of wood and the width of the top.

This offset allows the top to expand. I use a plunge router, edge-guide and shop-made mortising fixture to cut the mortises, but you can use a hollow-chisel mortiser.

Fit the breadboard and secure it temporarily with a couple of pipe clamps. Lay out and drill holes for the pins that will permanently secure it, one pin per tenon. I locate them about 1″ from the shoulder of the joint. Remove the breadboard end and elongate the holes in the two outside tenons. I think it’s important not to enlarge the holes, since that would allow a gap to open between the breadboard end and the tabletop. Remount the breadboard ends and drive the pins.