Tool: WorkTunes Connect + Solar

Manufacturer: 3M

MSRP: $169.99

Woodworkers all know the importance of PPE in the shop. Hearing protection has probably made the biggest advancements over the last several years. The addition of radios, Bluetooth, and connectivity into hearing protection has added a level of comfort in wearing them for hours on end. My one gripe with these types of headphones are that they either require batteries, or need to be charged every few days of use. 3M has recently released a new set of headphones that may be the ultimate pair on the market—the 3M Worktunes Connect + Solar.

The big advancement in these headphones are the addition of small solar panels to keep the headset charged. As you can see in the photo to the right, the headband is cushioned and is outfitted with small solar panels on top of it. The solar panel charges the headphones off both sunlight and artificial light in your shop.

Now, for some of the technical specs on these. The headphones offer a noise reduction rating of 26 dB. The Worktunes Connect + Solar also offers smart noise cancellation, which helps Bluetooth calls be ultra clear when you’re talking on the phone in a noisy shop. The Worktunes have a USB-C port for charging, but while wearing these outside running my sawmill, I haven’t needed to charge them in weeks of use. The 3M Worktunes Connect + Solar offer Bluetooth for pairing with a phone, but no option for AM/FM reception.—Bob Reynolds