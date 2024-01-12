Tool:Mike Dunbar-Style ScorpShop Now
Manufacturer: Barr Tools
MSRP: $170
Barr Tools out of Boise, Idaho has a reputation for making high-quality, hand forged tools. I first heard of Barr Tools when I saw a video from David Barron, showing his Barr Quarton-forged Cabinet Maker’s Chisels. Now, Barr’s not made the cabinet maker’s chisel for awhile (though, I keep asking every time I email them), but the quality of the tools that Barr makes has not wavered. I have a large framing chisel from Barr, so I knew what I was getting when I ordered a scorp for an upcoming chair project.
The scorp, as seen above, was a literal razor blade when it arrived. This scorp is designed based on a Mike Dunbar style, and is a 4“ diameter. This plays well with the Allan Williams travisher I showed in the last issue. If you’ve never seen a travisher in use, it’s a sight to behold. The travisher is the scrub plane of the chair building world—it quickly removes material and can leave as rough or polished a surface as you’d like. Small cuts off this Barr scorp leave a beautifully textured surface, ready for refinement or finishing.
As with all Barr tools, this scorp is hand-forged. This means that there is occasionally a wait for the tools, but trust me, it’s worth it. Buying a hand-forged tool from a craftsman that’s at the top of their game is something that everyone owes themselves at least once in their lifetime.
