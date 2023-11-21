Tool: Windsor Travisher Shop Now

Manufacturer: Alan Williams

MSRP: $250+

Chairmaking is one of those things that I’ve avoided for several years. Not that I wasn’t interested in it—actually quite the opposite. I know myself well enough to realize that I would probably hyper-fixate on it and go down a rabbit hole. Well, down the rabbit hole I went. This journey included ordering a few chair making tools. I’ll tell you about my scorp in the next issue, but one of the other tools was this travisher by woodworker and chairmaker Alan Williams.

Admittedly, I’m a sucker for a pretty tool, but it’s worthless if that tool doesn’t work. Not only does Allan’s travisher look great, but holy cow does it work. Each of Allan’s travishers are sent out sharpened and ready to be put to a chair seat. They are razorblades. Allan offers the travishers in cherry, walnut, and curly maple. When ordering the travishers, you can pick one of three radii. The 4-1/2“ radius is a general purpose size, and the one that I ordered. A 3“ is available for tighter curves (such as small chairs or tight areas on seats). The 12“ radius is a much flatter sole and works well for transitioning the areas between the seat pan and thigh area.

The thing to remember is when you order a tool from a bespoke maker such as Allan, you’re not ordering a mass produced commodity. You’re ordering a tool that’s been custom made for you. It has been made with skill and care. A tool such as this is a joy to use.