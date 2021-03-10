When I need to cut a bunch of small, equally sized pieces, I install this simple jig. It holds short pieces securely during and after cutting, so they don’t get caught by the blade and thrown around the shop. My jig is just a hold-down clamp attached to a squarely-cut piece of plywood. This clamp is designed for T-Track use, but it can also be attached to a work surface. I simply slide the jig in position and use the saw’s hold-down clamp to secure it. Hold-down clamps are available in woodworking stores or online. -George Davis

