2021 is coming to a close, and as is the tradition, we look back at the most popular articles we published in the past year. Our reader’s interests were as diverse as ever, branching across time and topic- there’s techniques, projects, comedy, and one controversially messy shop. Was there an article you particularly enjoyed that didn’t make the list? Let us know below!

10. The Unicorn Sharpening Method

9. My Normal Workshop

8. $100 Router Table

7. The Maker Workstation

6. LVL Workbench

5. The Anvil Test

4. 17 Router Tips

3. Why Portable Planers are Better

2. Super Glued

1. Milling Your Own Lumber

Happy New Year!

 

