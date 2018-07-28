It’s not every day that a group of woodworkers with this much experience start a podcast. Ben, Ramon, and Philip are all professional woodworkers from different parts of the country, but they bring incredible knowledge to the table. You can check out their podcast in iTunes. I sent them a couple of questions to help you all get to know them better. Enjoy! – David Lyell Tell us about who’s on the podcast

Our new podcast that we’re calling Woodworkers Podcast consists of Ramon Valdez, Phillip Morley and myself, Ben Brunick. All three of us make our living doing Woodworking in one form or another.

Phil operates Phillip Morley Furniture out of Wimberley Texas but originally hails from the UK where he began his Woodworking career by being trained as a joiner in trade school beginning at the age 15.

Ramon has Ramon Valdez Fine Furniture out of Bloomfield New Mexico. His Woodworking career began in the mid-1980’s and has encompassed everything from commercial casework to the fine craft

of marquetry and inlay.