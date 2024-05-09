Beyond its prime use as a bar clamp, an inverted T-bar sash clamp can be handy when holding pieces for planing and gouging.

Below is an example of how to use this clamp to tie down a branch and gouge its interior to turn it into a long bowl.

If you don’t have a tail vise, you can use a sash clamp to plane along the bench. Just clamp the workpiece and tuck the sash clamp in the vise.

You can also use the clamp to plane across the bench top. This is a practical technique for planning shorter workpieces.

Next time I will give a few tips on how to build a T bar for a sash clamp.