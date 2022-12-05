<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
 In Wood
0

We may receive a commission when you use our affiliate links. However, this does not impact our recommendations.

Scientific Name: Fraxinus americana

Other Common Names: Canadian Ash and American White Ash

Growing Regions: Canada and United States

Characteristics of Tree: A small- to medium-sized tree, about 50 to 60 feet in height, with a trunk approximately 2′ 6″ in diameter.

Characteristics of Wood: A coarse but usually straight-grained wood with almost white sapwood and pale-brown heartwood. The end wood shows abrupt change in pore size between early and late wood, with the pores of the late wood being large and arranged in a clearly defined ring. Overall, a strong, tough wood.

Workability: Can be worked well with hand and machine tools. Moderate blunting effect on cutting edges. It glues well.

Common Uses: Sports equipment and tool handles, boatbuilding, join- ery, plywood and decorative veneer.

Availability: Abundant

Wood Movement: The timber dries rapidly with little degrade; only small movement in service.

Finishing Characteristics: It stains and finishes well.

Special Features: Good steam-bend- ing and shock-resistant properties.

End grain.

Product Recommendations

Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop.

 

By registering, I acknowledge and agree to Active Interest Media's (AIM) Terms of Service and to AIM's use of my contact information to communicate with me about AIM, its brands or its third-party partners' products, services, events and research opportunities. AIM's use of the information I provide will be consistent with the AIM Privacy Policy.

Start typing and press Enter to search

Extendo ChucksTricks of the Trade