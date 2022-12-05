Scientific Name: Fraxinus americana

Other Common Names: Canadian Ash and American White Ash

Growing Regions: Canada and United States

Characteristics of Tree: A small- to medium-sized tree, about 50 to 60 feet in height, with a trunk approximately 2′ 6″ in diameter.

Characteristics of Wood: A coarse but usually straight-grained wood with almost white sapwood and pale-brown heartwood. The end wood shows abrupt change in pore size between early and late wood, with the pores of the late wood being large and arranged in a clearly defined ring. Overall, a strong, tough wood.