Scientific Name: Fraxinus americana
Other Common Names: Canadian Ash and American White Ash
Growing Regions: Canada and United States
Characteristics of Tree: A small- to medium-sized tree, about 50 to 60 feet in height, with a trunk approximately 2′ 6″ in diameter.
Characteristics of Wood: A coarse but usually straight-grained wood with almost white sapwood and pale-brown heartwood. The end wood shows abrupt change in pore size between early and late wood, with the pores of the late wood being large and arranged in a clearly defined ring. Overall, a strong, tough wood.
Workability: Can be worked well with hand and machine tools. Moderate blunting effect on cutting edges. It glues well.
Common Uses: Sports equipment and tool handles, boatbuilding, join- ery, plywood and decorative veneer.
Availability: Abundant
Wood Movement: The timber dries rapidly with little degrade; only small movement in service.
Finishing Characteristics: It stains and finishes well.
Special Features: Good steam-bend- ing and shock-resistant properties.
