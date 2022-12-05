I have a hard time throwing things away, such as these chucks from a couple of worn-out drills. To put them back into service, I bought a 3 ft. long, 3/8″ dia. threaded rod at the hardware store and cut it into two pieces, 12″ and 24″ long. I threaded the old chucks onto the rods and secured them with jam nuts.
I covered the exposed threads with 3/8″ i.d. vinyl tubing, also from the hardware store, to protect my fingers. I now have two extended chucks for drilling or driving in hard-to-reach areas. -Serge Duclos
