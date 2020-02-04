Simple Storage

by Bill Wells

Storage space in a small shop is hard to come by. My tool collection keeps growing, but my shop stays the same size! I needed to organize, so I bought a couple milk crate-type boxes, and turned them into sliding storage bins underneath a shop table.

The crates have a lip near the top edge, so all I needed to do was rout ledges in two boards and fasten them to the underside of my shop table, to act as drawer slides.

Now I have large, out-of the-way storage bins that can slide in and out, or be removed and carried to wherever I’m working. I keep vacuum attachments in one, and finishing supplies in the other. I cut pieces of cardboard to fit the crates’ bottoms, so smaller items don’t fall out.