Put a ton of tools up on the wall in this tool “book.” Hang 1/2“ or 3/4“ thick plywood “pages” 4“ apart on horizontal 2x4s with 3“ door hinges. Screw and glue 3/4“ plywood blocks between the hinges and the 2x4s so the pages can pivot without binding. The pages shown here are 16“ wide by 24“ long—build yours whatever sizeyou need. — Dave Munkittrick

