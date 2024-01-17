If your shop is inside or attached to your house, you know that migrating sawdust is a problem, especially if you do a lot of power carving. To minimize dust, I cut out one side of a 65-quart plastic storage box ($12), and taped the box upside down to a down-draft table. I taped paper over the holes not covered by the box for better suction inside the box.

Used in conjunction with my shop’s dust collection system, my suction box helps keep the house dust free. –Leo O’Campo