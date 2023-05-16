I like to buy used electric motors for powering various tools around the shop. I also use them to mount grinding wheels, wire brushes and buffing wheels. I typically outfit the motors with toggle switches because they’re light and small. However, as unobtrusive as they are, I would occasionally catch my sleeve on a switch, accidentally turning on a motor.

This led me to come up with a simple and safe solution. I cut a short length of aluminum channel and then drill a hole to accept the switch barrel. I mount the channel on the switch, with the switch motion oriented toward the open ends. The channel protects against accidental starting, yet it’s no problem to insert my finger to flip the switch on. This approach also works as well on any remotely mounted switch, such as one you might mount on your router table cabinet. —Serge Duclos