While staring at the pile of assorted hardware I just accidentally spilled onto my sawdust-covered floor, my thoughts quickly turned from banging my head against the wall to patting myself on the back. Here’s why.

I grabbed my MagSwitch featherboard, turned on its two magnets and picked up all the hardware—minus the sawdust—in one fell swoop. Holding the featherboard over the parts box I had dropped, I turned off the magnets and watched all the bits and pieces of hardware fall right back where  they came from. The whole clean-up operation took less time than it has taken me to tell you about it! –J.M. “Mike” Jeffries

