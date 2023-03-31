While staring at the pile of assorted hardware I just accidentally spilled onto my sawdust-covered floor, my thoughts quickly turned from banging my head against the wall to patting myself on the back. Here’s why.
I grabbed my MagSwitch featherboard, turned on its two magnets and picked up all the hardware—minus the sawdust—in one fell swoop. Holding the featherboard over the parts box I had dropped, I turned off the magnets and watched all the bits and pieces of hardware fall right back where they came from. The whole clean-up operation took less time than it has taken me to tell you about it! –J.M. “Mike” Jeffries
