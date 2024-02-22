<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
 In Tricks of the Trade
Drawer knobs that work loose and spin around drive me crazy. So instead of drilling a hole through the drawer front and screwing the knobs on from the back, I fasten them to a post that’s securely anchored in the drawer front. I drill a pilot hole twothirds of the way through the drawer front and thread in a pan head sheet metal screw (these screws have sharp threads that really grip). I cut off the screw’s head and file the rough edges. Then I thread on the knob. -Edwin Hackleman

