After brushing the first coat of finish on my shelf project, quite a bit remained in the disposable cup. I didn’t want to pour it back, because that would contaminate the fresh finish that remained in the can. But I didn’t want to waste the finish by throwing it away, either.

Knowing the shelves were going to need a second coat the next day, and because I was using a disposable brush, I decided on a third option. I simply stretched a latex glove over the brush and around the top of the cup. This option not only saved both the finish and the brush; I was ready to put on the next coat with a minimum of fuss. -Ray Lanham