Gambler’s Micro-Adjust

Precise fence adjustments are a sure bet when I clamp this shop-made device on my router table. I simply drilled and tapped a hole to accept a 1/4″-20 machine screw through the center of a 3/4-in. by 1-in. by 3-in. piece of hardwood. I covered the tip that contacts the fence with a cap nut. My “hi-tech” adjustment mechanism consists of two square nuts squeezed tight together. I’ve blackened them with a permanent marker and painted on white dots to clearly identify each of the 4 sides. I also added a third square nut, so I can lock the device for repetitive cuts.

With the 1/4″-20 screw I used, one full turn of the nuts corresponds to a travel of .05-in. If you prefer working with fractions, switch to a 3/8″-16 screw. Then, one full turn moves the tip 1/16-in. A half turn moves it 1/32- in. and a quarter turn moves it 1/64- in. You can even make one-eighth turn adjustments. Simply position the nuts on edge, as in the photo. -Serge Duclos