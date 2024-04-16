I love my dovetail jig except for one thing: If I forget to hold the router flat, it can tip backward off the front of the jig and ruin the job.

To solve the problem, I made my own Lshaped support fence that sits flush with the top of the jig. A 7/8-in.-wide ledge glued to the fence’s 3/8-in.-thick face creates the “L” shape. Slots in the face allow slipping the fence over the two knob-capped bolts that secure some of the jig’s templates. To lock the fence in position, I just tighten the knobs. Alignment blocks make installation easy and prevent accidental nicking of the jig’s brackets. –Jim Reinhart