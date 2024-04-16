I love my dovetail jig except for one thing: If I forget to hold the router flat, it can tip backward off the front of the jig and ruin the job.
To solve the problem, I made my own Lshaped support fence that sits flush with the top of the jig. A 7/8-in.-wide ledge glued to the fence’s 3/8-in.-thick face creates the “L” shape. Slots in the face allow slipping the fence over the two knob-capped bolts that secure some of the jig’s templates. To lock the fence in position, I just tighten the knobs. Alignment blocks make installation easy and prevent accidental nicking of the jig’s brackets. –Jim Reinhart
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.