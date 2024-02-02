CROSSCUT SLED CAM CLAMP

I use a sled for cross cutting 3/4-in. melamine and plywood panels up to 24 inches wide.

These panels can be hard to hold in position while making a cut, so I installed a cam lever that securely locks the panel to the bed.

The radius of the cam increases from 1-1/8-in to 1-3/8-in. Now I can keep both hands on the sled and concentrate on making smooth cuts. -Yves Lacombe