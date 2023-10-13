I’ve found that padding my vise faces with cork prevents them from marring many surfaces, especially softer woods or finished workpieces. I use 1⁄4“-thick cork, which is available by the square foot in rolls from home-supply centers. I attach it to my vise faces using wide double-stick tape. Cork is also great for holding irregular stock such as dowels or wooden balls. –Serge Duclos

Product Recommendations Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality. 1/2" Straight Bit

Universal Fence Clamps

PSA Sandpaper Roll