Bessey K-Blocks are great for holding K-clamps in position for glue-ups, but they’re also quite handy for other things. I milled hardwood strips the same dimensions as my K-clamps and use them to raise work pieces for stacked glue-ups. I also use the blocks and strips for pocket-hole assembly, so I don’t have to hang a joint over the edge of my workbench to clamp it. Shop-made blocks like these, made in maple, would work just as well. –Serge Duclos

Shop for Bessey K-Blocks on Amazon