While looking around the shop to find a shim for my dado set, I saw the plastic lid from a cottage cheese container in the trash. Hmm, I thought, that could be it.

I trimmed away the edge and measured the thickness. At .022 (about 3/128), it complemented my thinner paper shims perfectly. To cut the arbor hole, I just folded the top in half. I’ve kept several of these cheesy shims handy ever since. -Serge Duclos